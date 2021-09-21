The Northern Territory is kicking off a vaccine incentive next month with a big ol’ summer sale, enticing fully-vaxxed Aussies up to $1000 off their trip up the Top End. While we can’t get overseas just yet, a jaunt up into the NT might just be the best bet for a bit of humidity and sunshine, really.

Tourism NT has announced the discounted Summer Sale rates (on everything from flights to day tours) will only be open to anyone over 18 who has had both their COVID vaccine jabs. This move makes it the first state tourism group in Australia to incentivise getting vaxxed with the one thing we’re all itching to do: travel.

READ MORE Before Lockdown 4.0, I Hit The Great Ocean Road To Have Dinner With A Masked Mannequin

So what’s the nitty gritty of it all? Aussie visitors up in the Top End, the Red Centre, or anywhere in between can cop sweet discounts on their travel expenses for their next planned NT trip, including on accommodation, flights, hire cars, tours and other attractions. It works out based on how much you spend across the trip – with a set discount of $200 shaved off every grand you drop – so you can save up to $1000 per person on trips booked between October 1 and March 31, 2022.

If you’re living in a zone that the NT has identified as a current hotspot (read: Melbourne, the ACT, and pretty much all of NSW at this point) you’ll still be able to benefit from the sale, as long as you’re not travelling from a hotspot at the time of your trip.

So if Melbourne turns it around and becomes an orange zone between October and April next year, you’ll only have to self-quarantine on arrival into the NT, until you produce a negative result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Territory – Australia (@ntaustralia)

Considering NT’s Chief Minister Michael Gunner recently released the state’s management plan for when 80% of Territorians over 16 are fully-vaxxed, it might be worth booking a trip into the later months of the sale’s timeframe – like February or March – when vax rates are hopefully much better and hotspots are hopefully less of a worry.

So if you’re well on the way to being double vaxxed (or already are), are keen to pop some eggs in your travel basket, check out the Northern Territory’s Summer Sale for essentially a 20% discounted yeet to the heat.

Lord knows we need something to look forward to for once.