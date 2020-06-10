The Little Albion in Surry Hills is giving folks the chance to win a complete takeover of the entire hotel. I repeat, the entire hotel.

For one night only, the luxury boutique hotel will treat you and 20 of your mates to its, well, everything. You’ll even be waited on by a team of private staff, and it’s all on the house. This is decadence, like Downton Abbey decadence.

Your stay at the Little Albion will kick off with cocktails supplied by Cocktail Porter, including a masterclass hosted by a kick ass mixologist so you can whip up your own cocktails too. Afterwards, it’s complimentary bubbles and canapés on the rooftop complete with a live performance from local Sydney muso Zoë O’Sullivan. AND THEN, when it’s time for bed, you can suss out all 35 gorgeous rooms before picking the one for you.

The competition is open to New South Wales residents only, and physical distancing rules must be followed at all times. Also, all guests must be over the age of 18.

To enter, head on over to the website. Go on, then. Winners will be drawn on Thursday, 18 June. That’s next week!

For a glimpse of what to expect, check out the carousel below. Pic seven made me gasp.

If you’re going to celebrate the easing of lockdown laws, you may as well do it in style, I tell ya what.

Little Albion is part of the Crystalbrook Collection of hotel and resorts across Australia. Others include the Byron at Byron in NSW and the Riley resort in Cairns.

If you would like to stay on top of what you can and can’t do as lockdown regulations continue to ease, head on over to the NSW’s COVID-19 page.