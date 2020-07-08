Lake Macquarie is only 90 minutes north of Sydney, but there’s a good chance you haven’t thought to road trip up there for a weekender. Well, that ends now – there is heaps of outdoorsy, naturey stuff worth getting amongst now we’ve had to cancel all our Euro trips.

The largest saltwater lake in the Southern Hemisphere, Lake Macquarie has a coastline of 32km. So it spans a BIG chunk of land – it’s actually twice the size of Sydney Harbour, can you believe.

But it’s not just water activities you can get into. Here are some thought starters for your next trip.

1. SUP Adventuring

Hire an SUP (or a kayak, if the idea of standing on a surfboard-type-thing gives you hives) and cruise around for the day. Lake Macquarie Kayaks & SUP Hire will loan you a board or a kayak from $25 an hour.

2. Go Mountain Biking

Feel like even MORE of an adventure? the Awaba Mountain Bike Park is open all year round, and is a trail network with options for beginners through to cross-country and downhill routes.

3. Check Out Some Sea Caves

It might not be swimming weather (yet) but you can still do some exploring in Lake Macquarie, like at Caves Beach, a beach with… a lot of sea caves, der. If you want a loooong beach walk, there’s also Nine Mile Beach.

4. Wake Up To Water Views

There are some amazing waterfront accom options in Lake Macquarie, like these bungalows. Or if you’re a keen fishing nut, there are lakehouses galore where you can park your boat and basically fish all day, then have some bevs at sunset.

Want more info? Check out the Lake Macquarie tourism site here.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.