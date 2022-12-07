Jetstar is lobbing a load of cheap flights in a sale which can only be described as “ginormous”, with international flights starting at $175 and some domestic fares costing as little as $39. That’s only $5 more than a watermelon at Woolies!

Dubbed the “Post-Chrissie Recovery Sale”, folks will have a ‘yuge selection of destinations to choose from. If it’s an international holibob you’re after, you can jet to countries such as Japan, Vietnam, Hawaii, New Zealand, South Korea and Thailand.

There are also loads of places across Australia to choof off to if you want to keep it local, including Byron Bay, Uluru, Hobart and more.

Sydneysiders can yeet to Byron Bay from just $39, while Melburnians can chuck a Scott Morrison and fly to Hawaii from $229.

The sale kicks off on Thursday, December 8 at 12am AEDT and ends on Monday, December 12 at 11.59pm AEDT, so you’ll have ample time to alert the group chat and get your shit together. There’ll be more than 65,000 tickets up for grabs, so get in while you can.

Now, an important caveat to mention is all the fares are one-way and checked baggage isn’t included. Regardless, the flights are a bloody Bobby bargain in my books.

The smexy sale couldn’t have come at a better time, considering you need to bring your financial advisor with you just to fly interstate RN.

On Tuesday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced it’ll monitor airlines ‘cos there are concerns they’re pulling customers’ legs with high prices.

According to the consumer watchdog’s latest airline competition report, airline capacity isn’t in line with demand, which means airfares have skyrocketed.

The ACCC said in November this year, the cheapest economy return flights on more than 10 routes were more than double what they were back in 2019.

For example, flights from Melbourne to Perth jumped from $439 to $1,078 — a 146 per cent increase. Scary stuff.

“The ACCC will be monitoring the domestic airlines closely to ensure they return capacity to the market in a timely manner to bring downward pressure on airfares,” the report said.

“The ACCC would be concerned if the airlines withheld capacity in order to keep airfares high.”

CAPA Centre for Aviation chairman Peter Harbison told ABC’s 7.30 it’ll probably be a good few months until fares come down to semi-normal levels.

“It’s probably going to be … another six months or so before we really do emerge into a new environment [that] is going to be relatively stable,” he said.

In the mean time, at least you’ll be able to cop a cheap yeet with the Jetstar sale. Bon voyage!