Jetstar has picked up right where things dropped off with a hectic Friday Frenzy sale. With restrictions slowly easing amid the pandemic, the airline has decided to do what it does best… cheap flights. Domestic flights are starting at $35.

The frenzy sale kicked off earlier today, but you’ve still got about three hours to make an impulsive decision. Officially speaking, the sale will end 8:00pm AEST Friday, 12 June.

Flights begin from $35 to about $79, with a travel period through to next month. Flight prices are one way, checked baggage not included.

Sydney folk, you can fly to beautiful Ballina Byron (14 July to 31 July) from 35 bucks. Melbourne, you can head on over to Newcastle (7 July to 31 July) from $45 and there are Brisbane to Mackay (16 July to 31 July) flights from $49 as well.

But if you’re on the fence about booking flights right now, Jetstar recently introduced a ‘Fly Flexible’ initiative. If you book flights online between 12 June and 31 October, you will be eligible for one fee-free date change if you decide to switch the date of your travel. You’ll have to cover any fare differences when you re-book the flight though, unless it’s straight up cancelled.

Jetstar has also introduced a new wellbeing measure at the airport and onboard, including contactless check-in, contactless scanning, and hand sanitising stations. All passengers and staff will also follow the current social distancing measures, which includes sequenced boarding to minimise crowding.

You can find more details online. You can’t miss it, the sale is the first thing that pops up on the website… as well as a huge-ass timer, ticking down the hours. Click here.