Ever sat back and thought, ‘Hey, I love this great nation of ours but, Goddamn, I haven’t seen much of it at all’? Well, here’s your chance to explore the great land of Oz and save some pennies (the latter part is very important). Jetstar has just announced its Aussie sale, with domestic flights going for as little as $35. Time to rummage around the floor of your car for those coins.

Here are some highlights from the sale for you to gawk at:

Sydney to Melbourne (Avalon), from $35

Cairns to Brisbane, from $69

Sydney to Gold Coast, from $45

Brisbane to Uluru, from $79

Sydney to Hobart, from $69

Darwin to Melbourne (Tullamarine), from $99

Melbourne (Avalon) to Adelaide, from $35

Hobart to Sydney, from $69

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Hobart, from $41

FUCK YEAH. And that’s just a small portion of their offerings. It’s time to live out our true jet-setting fantasies.

The Aussie sale ends 11.59PM AEDT on Monday 27 January, unless the flight has already sold out. Check out the full list of sales HERE. Happy travelin’, bébé.