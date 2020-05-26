Not that we needed any more of a reason to visit Japan post-pandemic, but Japanese tourism has just announced a new $19 billion travel initiative to get us back in the air once the borders reopen.

According to Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Hiroshi Tabata, this new scheme could see a chunk of our trip payments being subsidised by the country.

Although Tabata noted that travel scheme’s stipulations hadn’t been ironed out yet, and admitted that some aspects of the initiative were still being discussed, Japan Times reports that one of the options being considered is the government paying for half of your flights.

Tabata also stated that the new scheme could come into effect as soon as the nation’s borders reopen, which could be as soon as July. We’ll keep you posted as soon as the timings and subsidies (be it flights, accommodations or other travel-related costs) are confirmed.

In more tourism-related news, Sicily is also enticing travellers, offering to pay for half of your flights and a third of your hotel costs if you visit the Italian island after ‘Rona .