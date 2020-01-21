Forget the bloody Oscars, because Hostelworld just announced the winners of its 17th annual HOSCARs awards, which is pretty much what it sounds like. I don’t know about you lot, but I hit up Hostelworld every time I book a trip – that’s not even #sponsoredcontent, just the truth – so I’m very interested in the winners.

The HOSCARS, otherwise known as Hostelworld Customer Annual Ratings, are based on a whole slew of reviews sent in by customers over a 12-month period. If you’re a numbers person, that’s 1.1 million customer reviews. Altogether, the reviews looked at 17,700 hostels in over 179 countries. Woof.

A hearty congratulations to all winners, but an extra hearty clap on the back to Wake Up! Sydney Central because it’s been awarded Best Hostel in Australia for the first time ever. It also scored a spot in the top five for Best Extra-Large Hostel worldwide. Not bad, not bad at all.

According to Aussies, the best hostels around the world are – in order – Montenegro Hostel 4U (Montenegro), Carpe Noctem (Hungary), and Retox Party Hostel (Hungary). I just sussed out the Montenegro hostel and a) the location is stunning and b) it is absolutely a party hostel.

Around Australia, Wake Up! Bondi Beach, Brisbane’s Breeze Lodge, and Melbourne’s Flinders Backpackers also ranked highly for top places to stay at.

FUN FACT: Bookings by solo female travellers have increased by a whopping 88 per cent over the past five years, according to Hostelworld. Women have voted Hostel One Prague as the best spot for those travelling on their own.

Elsewhere, Adventure Q2 Hostel in Queenstown, New Zealand, took the crown for Best Location in 2020, worldwide. I stayed there back in 2017 and can confirm it absolutely rules in every single way possible.

You can check out winners / past winners right HERE.