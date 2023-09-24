A Couple Got Paid $1410 By An Airline After A Dog Kept Farting On Them During A 13-Hour Flight

A Kiwi couple have been given a whopping $1410 in compensation after (and go with us here) a dog continuously farted on them during an international flight.

Gill and Warren Press were flying on Singapore Airlines en route from Paris to Singapore when the incident occurred.

Midway through the 13-hour trip, they were forced to move due to the very bad, good boy’s flatulence.

“I heard this noise – a heavy snorting,” Gill told NZ publication Stuff.

“I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing.

“I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip”.”

Dying.

I just love that her first instinct was to assume that it was her husband’s phone.

Does he have the fart-noise app on there?

“My husband was in shorts, and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg,” Gill continued.

Supposedly, the dog was anxious AF, which was why it was cruising with the humans.

The fart noises, combined with the slobbering were too much for the couple who were desperate to get some shut-eye.

They’d originally booked two seats in the premium economy section of the plane, which obviously came with a much heftier price tag.

The couple ended up moving to economy (how awful!).

Initially, Singapore Airlines attempted to give the couple 2x $73 gift vouchers for the disruption to their service.

But, after a bit of emailing back and forth, Warren managed to squeeze out the extra $1K.

Hang on a second.

Why is it that ~they~ get a grand’s worth of compo for a dog yet when my mate repeatedly farts for an entire flight to Bali, I get fuck all?

The system is RIGGED. Rigged, I tell you!

And now, for the long-awaited best bit:

Per Insider, the couple have pledged to donate the money to an organisation in New Zealand that pairs vision-impaired folks with service dogs.

Hopefully those dogs aren’t as farty…