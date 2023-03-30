Comedian Matt Okine Told Us Where To Eat, Drink & Be Merry In Brissy, So Brb Popping In My AL

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Queensland to show you the unexpected side of the state.

There’s nothing better than a cheeky little domestic weekend away or a quick jaunt to obliterate the Sunday-scaries temporarily.

If you’re in serious need of one of these trips where the goal is to eat, drink, shop and indulge in a different city over 72 hours, look no further than Brisbane. Brissy. BrisVegas. Brisbangers. Whatever you want to call it.

The Queensland capital is chockers with incredible things to do with your friends, family or partner (or your current situationship) while you’re there, and it’s seriously making a case as a contender for Australia’s Best City.

If you ever want to get a real insight into what to do when visiting a new city or town, you’ve got to ask a local. So, to get the lowdown on how to spend a perfect weekend away in the city, we asked comedian and born-and-bred Brisbane ambassador Matt Okine for his top picks for when you’re in town (accompanied by his cute-as-hell photos).

Where would you take someone if you wanted to convince them that Brisbane is ~actually~ the best city in Oz?

I don’t have to convince anyone… Brissy is the best city in Australia! I’d start with breakfast and coffee at the Corner Store Cafe in Toowong. Next, we’re doing a brewery tour by boat, stopping at some of the city’s best riverside craft breweries. We spend that time daydreaming about which of the insanely beautiful houses we’d buy if we won the lottery.

Next, we hit a rooftop bar in the Fortitude Valley for some snacks and refreshments and get a view of this great city from one of Brissy’s best poolside vantage points. After our pit stop — depending on what’s our flavour — we’ll hit the Triffid or Fortitude Music Hall to check out a world-class gig with a few thousand close friends.

The Fortitude Music Hall is everything you want from a music venue. It’s in an amazing location so you don’t have to drive, they play host to world-class acts, and every seat in the house feels like the front row!

We’ll finish the day with a nightcap at one of the bars down at Howard Smith Wharves, under the glow of the Story Bridge and then it’s back to the hotel to get some rest because there’s a long lunch in store for Sunday.

Where should we eat, drink and be merry when visiting Brisbane?

The ‘Sunday School’ family-style lunch at Essa is world-class. It felt like I was taking my tastebuds to church when I visited. It’s got incredible food, a great, intimate atmosphere, and bar seating to watch the chefs do their things. It ticks every single box you’d want from a long lunch. It’s just 10/10.

The view from Iris Rooftop is legit amazing. I was born in Brisbane so I feel like I’ve seen it from most angles, but not like this. It takes something special to go home and feel like a tourist. The rooftop pool makes me wanna strip down and dive right in, but I also don’t want my spicy margarita to get warm (these are the tough choices you have to make in life).

The Brisbane Powerhouse knows what’s up when it comes to culture and performance. The location is dope so you can sit on the balcony and indulge in some serious real estate, daydreaming about the mansions across the river, but also take your pick from any of the live comedy, music, and art that is usually gracing one of the many stages there.

What’s the most underrated spot to visit in Brisbane?

There are some incredible spots on the outskirts of Brisbane that will make you question everything you knew about Queensland. Everyone knows the Gold Coast and theme parks are a stone’s throw away, but head the other way and you’re in for a surprise. Think wineries, waterfalls, and country-style retreats like Spicer’s Hidden Vale where you can kick back in your villa’s luxury outdoor bath and have a couple of passing kangaroos try and get in on the action.

Well, there you have it folks. Brisbane if officially calling. Want to find out for yourself? Pop in your AL for a long weekend, book your flights and get planning to see what the city has to offer.