Pack your suitcase, Virgin is hosting its biggest-ever sale that might finally get the girls trip out of the group chat.

Virgin has extended its usual ‘Happy Hour Sales’ to one full day. That’s right, that means you have until midnight tonight (Thursday 23rd February) to snag a flight for cheaper than ya phone bill. As usual, the sale extends to one-way tickets to a bunch of destinations around Aus, flying out of most major cities. Just think of sick your Insta timeline is gonna look when you’re jet-setting across the country?

READ MORE 6 Travel Yoga Mats That’ll Fit Even In The Most Minuscule Corner Of Yr Big Fk Off Backpack

A mammoth 250,000 discounted flights are on offer thanks to Virgin, with destinations including Sydney, Melbourne, Cairns and Hamilton Island. Wherever you fancy, you’ve got options.

The cheapest flight on offer is just 55 bucks, which in this economy is less than a trip to the supermarket. Your $55 fare could see you flying from Sydney to Byron, which is the cheapest route on offer during sales like this.

If Byron doesn’t take your fancy, fear not. You can fly Sydney to the Goldie for just $89, Radelaide to Melbourne for $99 and even Sydney to Hamilton Island for $119. Of course Tassie is also included in the action, with flights from Melbourne to Launceston going for just $69. Discounts apply both ways (score) and the deal is good for economy seats.

If you’re wondering what dates to get off from the boss, the cheapo flights cover dates between March 9th to September 15th and did someone say winter getaway?!

As per, these deals don’t last… you’ll need to get in quick to secure your ticket with sales ending at midnight tonight!! Round up that one mate that has sent one too many links to a Bali Airbnb and pose an Aussie getaway instead.

Happy flying!