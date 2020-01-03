Australians have *almost* become accustomed to cheap flight deals to Hawaii and Japan, but here’s a new one for you: the Cook Islands.

Air New Zealand is currently offering direct return flights to the Cook Islands from Sydney from $529 per person.

Melbourne and Brisbane residents can also get in on the deal – from $800 and $803 per person respectively – but will have to fly via Sydney.

If you wanna go fancy, premium economy return from Sydney starts from $1089, which honestly isn’t much more than your typical economy class return ticket.

The deal allows you to fly from selected dates between January and September 2020, with Air New Zealand’s direct flights departing weekly on Friday evenings and returning Friday evenings.

Honestly, IDK about you – but I’d be up for some snorkelling in turquoise waters, trash reading on white sands, and throwing my phone directly into the sun right about now. Also, the tourism site claims no building in the Cook Islands is “higher than a coconut tree”, which is both a delightful image and an indication of the type of chilled island life I’m desperately craving.

The deal ends 29 January 2020 or until flights sell out, so if you are so inclined, check them out here.