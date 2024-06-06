Cancel Your Weekend Plans Cos Virgin Australia Are Slinging Flights From $119 Straight To Uluru

Pack your Akubra and get ready to kiss the red dust hello, ‘cos Virgin Australia is launching new flights to Uluru, and to celebrate, it’s making one-way trips to the red centre incredibly cheap.

Right now, Virgin Australia is sending its maiden voyage on the brand new Melbourne to Uluru flight path. Tomorrow, it will be sending off its first beautiful plane on the new Brisbane to Uluru path. Yes folks, more of you will be getting easy access to one of the most beautiful parts of Australia.

In celebration of this launch, Virgin Australia is letting Aussies in on a few sumptuous deals. From now until 11.59pm AEST this Saturday 8 June, one-way flights to Uluru will cost you a measly $119. That, my friends, is enough of an excuse to cancel your weekend plans and start setting your alarms for 4am so you can see the sunrise each morning.

This brand new service from Virgin Australia is part of a partnership between Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia and the NT Government. It seeks to send approximately 62,000 seats to the Red Centre every year and bolster tourism in the area.

To top it all off, Ayers Rock Resort is also slinging cheap deals, with accommodation from just $230+ per night for stays of three nights or longer. This of course includes a complimentary buffet breakfast for two, because everyone needs to be fed before they spend three hours walking through Kings Canyon.

As someone who has been to the Red Centre and came back a new man, I’m truly tempted to go back yet again to visit my old friend Uluru.

“We are proud to be connecting Australians to Uluru as part of our ongoing mission to provide more value and choice to travellers,” said Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka in a statement.

“We know the return of Virgin Australia Uluru services will be welcome news for our people, tourism partners, guests, and our more than 12-million Velocity members, who can now earn and redeem Points on these services.”

Melbourne Airport CEO Lorie Argus commended the new flight path, saying it would help to make more Aussies aware of the Red Centre as a beautiful travel destination.

“This new service will not only provide convenient connections between Melbourne and Uluru, but also from Tasmania, New South Wales, the ACT and international destinations through our single terminal precinct,” she said in a statement.

“Having Virgin Australia fly this route is fantastic news for travellers because it provides more choice and opportunity to explore our country’s vast interior.”

And my vast interior is simply ECSTATIC over the idea. Gimme gimme gimme some Uluru after midnight.