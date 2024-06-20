10 Camping Gear Essentials That’ll Make The Outdoors Feel Almost As Comfortable As Home

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to options for wilderness hikes or camping trips, Australians are pretty spoilt for choice. There are so many beautiful outdoor locations around the country that are just begging to be visited. But whether you’re a camping pro or someone looking to touch grass a bit more regularly, when you’re ages away from civilisation, it pays to be prepared with the right camping gear.

From essential equipment to handy accessories, here are a few pieces of gear that you should consider for your next hike or camping trip.

EcoFlow River 2 Portable Power Station

Everyone camps differently. Some like to do it raw, while others prefer to bring along some creature comforts from home. If you lean towards the latter, the EcoFlow River 2 Portable Power Station will let keep your devices and tech charged no matter where you are. It’s also handy if you like to live that #vanlife. Shop it here (now $499, down from $649)

Naturehike Lightweight Camping Tent (Two Person)

If you’re going camping, you’re going to need a tent. It’s just common sense, really! This two-person tent from Naturehike is easy to set up and will help protect you from the elements. It’s also lightweight, which is handy if you’ve got a bit of a trek to your campsite. Shop it here ($209)

Elegear Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad (198 x 69cm)

While we’re on the topic of overnight camping trips, a good portable mattress is another piece of essential gear. What makes this Elegear “sleeping pad” worthwhile is that it’s lightweight and self-inflating, so all you need to do is roll it out, open the pneumatic valve and let the memory foam rise into shape. Shop it here ($99.99)

BioLite Alpenglow USB Lantern

It gets dark when you’re outdoors, so a lantern is a handy piece of camping equipment. The BioLite Alpenglow is a portable lantern with a brightness of 500 lumens and nine lighting modes (which include multicolour blends). It’s also IPX4, so it can handle a bit of rain if the weather takes a turn. Shop it here ($118.90)

Sea to Summit Camp Cutlery Utensil Set

Sure, you can bring a set of cutlery from home, but why not get yourself a nice travel set? This includes the iconic dinner trio of a knife, fork and spoon, which can be clipped onto a carabiner. Just slip this in with your camping gear and you’ll be good to go. Shop it here ($4.90)

Jetboil Zip

Speaking of dinner, the Jetboil Zip is a handy piece of camping equipment. This portable stove includes a lightweight 0.8L cooking cup that’ll let cook up a hot meal in no time. Part of its protective casing can even double as a bowl, so that’s one less thing you need to bring. Just don’t forget to grab a compact JetPower fuel canister beforehand. Shop it here ($169.90)

Down Under Quilted Fleece Outdoor Blanket

Whether you’re going for a nice hike or camping out for a few nights, you can’t go wrong with a nice outdoor blanket. Whether you’re having a lunchtime picnic, want an extra layer of tent flooring or need a blankie to stay warm, this extra-thick fleecy blanket will keep you comfortable. Shop it here ($54.99)

CamelBak Eddy+ Stainless Steel Water Bottle (1L)

A sturdy water bottle is an absolute must when you’re out hiking or camping. This one from Camelbak is made from stainless steel with double-walled insulation and can hold up to 1L of that good wet stuff. Its flip-up straw will let you get sipping as quickly as possible. Shop it here (now $40, down from $89.99)

Everbeam H6 Pro LED Headlamp

You know what sucks? Trying to juggle tasks while holding a torch in one hand, or strategically performing activities around your lantern. Save yourself the hassle and grab a headlamp. That’ll free up both of your hands and ensure you’ll have light no matter where you look. Shop it here ($29.99)

BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank

We think everyone should own a power bank already, but these devices are especially essential when you’re out camping. This 10,000mAh power bank will keep your phone charged up. It can also be charged via solar, so you can get a bit of juice by clipping it to the outside of your pack when you’re out hiking. It also comes with a built-in flashlight and compass. Shop it here ($48.99)

Image: Naturehike/EcoFlow/Jetboil