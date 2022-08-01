PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Brisbane City Council to suss your thoughts on what the city could look like in the future.

Attention all Brissy locals: have you ever found yourself bursting with visions for the future of your gorgine city? Do you ever feel simply inspired while wandering past The Gabba on a balmy summer afternoon? Are you a devotee of the Fortitude Valley and all its glory?

If this sounds like you, Brisbane City Council has lined up the perfect opportunity.

With the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and a bunch of other incredible events on the horizon, the council are looking to suss what the public’s visions for the future of the city look like.

To do so, they’ve opened up a comp where you can scream your love of Brisbane from the rooftops in two ways. You can either: tell us what ‘big idea’ for Brisbane you love (we’ve listed a couple below) or share your own big idea for the city. Whether your idea is to grow a brand spanking new community garden in your favourite park or to ensure every street corner is decked out with street art, they want to hear it.

The ideas will be judged by a panel, and the lucky winner will pocket a nifty $1k — which is a pretty sweet deal if you ask me.

If you’re not the lucky winner, your thoughts and feelings will still be used to help guide the council’s future plans. Because the second best feeling in the world after free money is feeling seen and heard, right? You have until 25th September to get your thoughts in, and you must live within the Brisbane LGA to enter.

Here’s what local professionals and students have dreamed up for a potential future Brisbane if you need some inspo.

‘Gabba Plaza’ (Idea by CUSP)

‘Frog’s Hollow Civic Space’ (Idea by FORM)

‘Brisbane City Super Canopy’ (Idea by Urbis)

So, get thinking about what makes Brisbane tremendous and what could make it even better in the next ten years. Give it a crack, and you might end up with some extra cash in your pocket. Good luck!