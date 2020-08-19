Is there anything better than a spring winery weekend? Okay sure, there are probably some things – but heading regional in spring, when the flowers are blooming and it isn’t so cold your fingers might snap off is a dream.
Hopefully you VIC folks will be free of lockdown by spring and ready to hit the road, and maybe even a few state borders will have opened up. Whatever the case, even if you can’t hit up the Orange region just yet – you can dream, right? Planning is half the fun.
I recently went to Orange and toured a few wineries, getting extremely afternoon tipsy while my good pal Hannah drove me around and let me sleep in the back seat between plonk destinations.
Here are my faves!
1. Philip Shaw
View this post on Instagram
We’re fully booked this weekend for wine tasting at the Cellar Door! . If you missed out on a booking, the fire pit outside will be lit up (weather permitting) you’re welcome to enjoy a glass of wine on the lawns by the fire without a booking. ???????????? . Book ahead for wine tasting, check availability and book online – link in bio! . #philipshawwines #philipshawcellardoor #orangewinetasting #philipshaw #philipshawwinery #orange360_allyearround #orangewineregion #coolclimatewinesofelegance #coolclimatewines #orangesupportingorange #winetasting #bookingrequired #winebythefire #nswwine #lovensw @orange360_allyearround @orangewineregion @nswwine
The Philip Shaw Sav Blanc is ALL TIME, you guys. It is so light and crisp, and… fruity… you can tell I’m not a sommelier, right. Anyway it’s damn good, and the winery is picturesque, as we all love them to be.
2. Ross Hill
View this post on Instagram
We have had a last minute cancellation for ‘Lunch at the Pantry’ and now have two spots available for tomorrow at 12:30. Enjoy 2 or 3 courses over a 2 hour period, with matched wines. Get in quick to grab these spots, call Chris on 6365 3223! #lunchathepantry #orangewineregion
I bought another real good savvy b here, and also loved their reds. Plus, you can order a lil’ tasting platter to accompany the wines you’re tasting, which is genius.
3. Heifer Station Wines
ANIMALS. THAT YOU CAN PAT. ALSO WINES YOU CAN DRINK. Is this actually heaven?? The owners were cattle station operators who then segued into wine when they realised how rich the soil is on their land, but still have animals around and yes, you can pat some of them. The dream.
4. Printhie Wines
These guys specialise in sparkling, if bubbly is what you’re after. Hot tip – don’t use Google Maps to find them. They’ve got two locations, and the cellar door is what you’re after.
5. De Salis
View this post on Instagram
Weekend Baby… Enjoy… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Lofty Cuvee 2015⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1st disgorgement:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pinot Noir 50%, Chardonnay 35% & 15% Pinot Meunier.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Pinot and Chardonnay parcels were picked several days after the fruit for the ‘Blanc’ bubbles. Lofty Cuvée base was treated in the De Salis house style, whole bunch pressed, settled for 36hrs, racked straight to old French barriques and fermented on pulp with no enzyme, using natural microflora for alcohol and malo ferments. The 1st disgorgement of the 2015 Lofty Cuvée spent 48 months on yeast lees. It is gold in colour with a fine bead, citrus blossom, candied strawberries and toasted brioche on the nose, a rich mid-palate with raspberry, white strawberry and nougat. Finishing with a tight lingering finish. Cellaring: 8 years post disgorgement. $65.00 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #vigneron #winemaker #desaliswines #winery #vintage19 #cuvee #rose #blancdeblanc #blancdenoir #pinotnoir #chardonnay #minimalintervention #cellardoor #weekendgetaway #orange360 #winecountry #visitnsw #visitorange #orangensw #destinationnsw #australia #foodandwine @gtwinemag #50TopWineExperiences #gtwine
This family run winery is perched up on top of a hilly area where their vines grow. It’s a really beautiful setting, and while the wines are exxy, they’re super unique.Image: Ross Hill Wines