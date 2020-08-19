Is there anything better than a spring winery weekend? Okay sure, there are probably some things – but heading regional in spring, when the flowers are blooming and it isn’t so cold your fingers might snap off is a dream.

Hopefully you VIC folks will be free of lockdown by spring and ready to hit the road, and maybe even a few state borders will have opened up. Whatever the case, even if you can’t hit up the Orange region just yet – you can dream, right? Planning is half the fun.

I recently went to Orange and toured a few wineries, getting extremely afternoon tipsy while my good pal Hannah drove me around and let me sleep in the back seat between plonk destinations.

Here are my faves!

The Philip Shaw Sav Blanc is ALL TIME, you guys. It is so light and crisp, and… fruity… you can tell I’m not a sommelier, right. Anyway it’s damn good, and the winery is picturesque, as we all love them to be.

I bought another real good savvy b here, and also loved their reds. Plus, you can order a lil’ tasting platter to accompany the wines you’re tasting, which is genius.

ANIMALS. THAT YOU CAN PAT. ALSO WINES YOU CAN DRINK. Is this actually heaven?? The owners were cattle station operators who then segued into wine when they realised how rich the soil is on their land, but still have animals around and yes, you can pat some of them. The dream.

These guys specialise in sparkling, if bubbly is what you’re after. Hot tip – don’t use Google Maps to find them. They’ve got two locations, and the cellar door is what you’re after.

This family run winery is perched up on top of a hilly area where their vines grow. It’s a really beautiful setting, and while the wines are exxy, they’re super unique.