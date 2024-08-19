There’s only so much I can tell you about visiting Uluṟu-Kata Tjuta National Park, because what makes it an extraordinarily moving experience is the stories, songs and language of the Aṉangu people, and those aren’t mine to share. The Aṉangu people want you to share in their stories on Aṉangu land, in the context they were meant to be told.

What I can tell you is that it’s worth a trip to the red centre just to hear these stories alone.

Uluṟu has long been a bucket list destination for Australians and international travellers alike. Earlier this year, I was lucky enough to travel with Virgin Australia on their maiden flight from Melbourne to Uluṟu, and experience the humbling aura of the rock itself, and the profound generosity of the Aṉangu in sharing their stories.

It’s a trip like no other — so here’s why you need to take Uluru out of your bucket list and place it firmly on your to-do list.

A picture of Uluru doesn’t do it justice

Uluṟu is one of the most recognisable natural landmarks in the world. You’ve probably seen the iconic photo of the red rock a thousand times. Seeing Uluṟu from the window of our plane was almost like seeing a celebrity.

What you might not know is the photos you’ve seen of Uluṟu don’t tell the full story — not even close. As well as being a source of food and shelter, Uluṟu is home to many sacred spaces which the Aṉangu people ask visitors not to photograph. There are entire viewpoints of the rock you’ve probably never seen before, because those photos (rightly) don’t make their way into the public domain.

Up close, the seemingly smooth surface of the sandstone monolith comes alive, with formations telling Tjukurpa stories the Ananu people hold sacred. Walking or cycling around the rock (which can take several hours, so be prepared) will give you an experience no photo could ever provide — and no words can describe the humbling, overwhelming feeling of being in Uluṟu’s shadow.

Truly, no words can describe. (Photo: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith.) Not pictured: the second pair of pants I was wearing. Brrrr. (Photo: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith.)

The Field of Light and Wintjiri Wiru are once in a lifetime experiences

Bruce Munro‘s critically-acclaimed Field of Light display is another ‘you just have to be there’ moment. The 50,000 spindles of light stretch across an area akin to five football fields, softly changing through the colours of the desert (ochre, deep violet, blue and white). Walking through the Field of Light at night (or in our case, pre-sunrise) is to feel like you’ve left the physical realm and are somewhere much more esoteric.

My advice: rug up. A desert is famously hot in the daytime and freezing at night, and at 5am, I was very jealous of the people who’d thought to pack beanies (or even hot water bottles).

On a similar vein, the Wintjiri Wiru drone show is an utterly spectacular way to learn about why Uluru is so sacred to the Aṉangu people Using 1,100 drones alongside lasers, projections and lights, it tells a story of great importance to the Aṉangu people (but one which I won’t repeat here). The award-winning show is the first time an Indigenous story is told through this technology, and is truly a can’t miss experience. The fact that times perfectly with a sunset nibble at one of the best viewing platforms to see Uluṟu from is just icing on the cake.

In person, these lights feel… alive. (Photo: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith.) And when they turn red, it feels a little like Stranger Things IRL. (Photo: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith.)

Learning about First Nations art from First Nations people is humbling (in more ways than one)

After cycling around Uluṟu, we visited the nearby cultural centre for an art lesson. Sitting outside in the winter sun, Aṉangu elder Rene taught us the meanings her people have passed through generation to generation for thousands of years, as well as a few Pitjantjatjara words. Afterwards, we were given an opportunity to use our newfound knowledge and paint our own story. There’s nothing like picking up your own paintbrush to realise the talent and skill of the artists whose works hang in galleries across the Northern Territory. My own painting might not be gallery worthy, but it’s definitely fridge-worthy.

If you’re so inspired, you can purchase a piece of work from the Gallery of Central Australia, which exhibits and sells works from Aboriginal artists across central Australia.

Stars? Fine dining? In the one place? Let’s go

As a Sydney-sider, I can count on one hand the number of stars I see on a regular basis. I know they’re there, but they’re a little drowned out by the light pollution, you know?

However, even when I get out of town, there’s always a city within an hour’s drive — so I was truly not prepared for how vast the night sky was in the Northern Territory. It’s magic. The Blue Mountains could never (sorry, still love you).

The true scale of the night sky was on show during our dinner on the second night, at Tali Wiru. It’s the only hatted restaurant in the Northern Territory, and as it’s literally just a wooden platform built on top of a sand dune, it’s the only open air hatted restaurant in Australia. The menu is inspired by native Australian ingredients (think: Kakadu plum, Victorian chestnut or wattle seed), and expertly paired with iconic Penfolds wines.

Quite literally: chef’s kiss. (Photo: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith.) All menus should come with a tasting platter beforehand tbh. (Photo: PEDESTRIAN.TV / Alex Bruce-Smith.)

As delicious as the meal was, the real highlight was in between mains and desserts, when the lights were turned off and we were treated to a guided stargazing session. It was part storytelling, part astronomy lesson, with our expert stargazer teaching us both how to correctly identify the Southern Cross and how to spot the dark emu. My only critique is that I wanted it to continue for hours — preferably while lying on a lounge, covered in blankets.

Afterwards, a hot chocolate by the campfire was the perfect end to a magical night.

This writer travelled as a guest of Virgin Australia and Ayers Rock Resort, Uluru. The airline has launched two new direct services from Melbourne and Brisbane, with more than 62,000 seats available per year. Find out more here.