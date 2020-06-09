I’ve never needed hiking gear in the past, but all of a sudden I’ve become a real outdoorsy person. I’d like to thank isolation for making me crave wide, open spaces and arduous climbs to the top of mountains.

Now, when I say hiking gear, I don’t mean the super professional stuff. I mean the stuff made for newbies like me – and probably you. Affordable hiking boots. Backpacks that are waterproof and will stock your snacks and so on efficiently. Fitness watches that are easy to read. Jackets to keep you warm in the country. All that good stuff.

Since I’m looking for this hiking gear at the moment, I figured I’d use my google searches for good use – and give you guys a run down, too.

Here’s the best hiking gear I’ve found around the online traps in Australia.

The North Face

Recon Backpack, $200

Amazon

Timberland Mens 15130 Chocorua Trail, $149.98

Patagonia

Women’s Insulated Prairie Down Jacket, $379.95

Boating, Camping, Fishing

Outrak Mens Merino Longjohn, $89.99

The Iconic

Mizuno Wave Daichi 4 Mens Trail Running Shoe, $149

Amazon

Salomon Outbound GTX Women’s Women’s Trekking and Hiking Shoes, $159.97

Cotton On

Collapsible Lunch Box, $19.99

The Iconic

Patagonia Atom Sling 8L Bag, $89.95

Patagonia

Arbor Classic Pack, $90.97

Kmart

Active Lightweight Hiking Boots, $25

Samsung

Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth, $549

Kathmandu

Solus Pack, $49.98

The North Face

1994 Retro Mountain Futurelight Jacket, $550

Cotton On

The Mother Puffer, $59.99

Amazon

Adidas Women’s TERREX Swift R2 GTX Hikings Shoes, $119.70

Kathmandu

Pack Dry Sac 25L, $24.99

Fitbit

Charge 4, $249.95

The North Face

Men’s Thermoball Eco Jacket, $300

Kmart

Mackay 45L Hiking Pack, $39

UNIQLO

Womens Hybrid Down Parka, $149.90

The North Face

Men’s Hedgehog Fastpack II, $270

Kmart

5 Piece Hiking Kit, $10

Kathmandu

Aysen NGX Womens Mid Boots, $144.98

Kathmandu

Garmin eTrex 10, $151.05

Snowys

OzTrail Nomad 2 Hike Tent, $79.90

Kathmandu

Epiq Womens 600 Fill Hooded Down Jacket, $199.98

Mountain Warehouse

Seasons Womens Padded Jacket, $53.99

The Iconic

The North Face Venture 2 Jacket, $220

