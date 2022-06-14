It looks like mask mandates for airport terminals could be dropped as early as June 17, but you’ll still need to wear one on the plane. So deffo make sure you’ve got your masks if you’re scooting on a holiday anytime soon.

The mandate change comes from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), which is made up of all the state and territory chief health officers.

In a statement, the AHPPC said it’d decided to relax the mask mandate in airports because the bulk of states and territories no longer have mandates for indoor settings.

The mandate won’t just impact travellers — it’ll affect airport workers too.

It means states and territories could remove their airport mask mandates from as early as Friday June 17 at midnight. The AHPPC is recommending people continue to wear masks in indoor settings though. So while the mandate might be going, it’s still a good idea to keep your mask on.

“The AHPPC continues to recognise the role of masks, along with other public health measures, in minimising COVID-19 and influenza transmission and protecting the broader community, including those who are unable to get vaccinated and people who have a higher risk of developing severe illness,” it said.

The group also still supports a mask mandate on planes — which makes a lot of sense given all the gross recirculated air on planes and the fact you’re basically flying in a tin of tuna with wings.

Plus, other scientists have called for people to voluntarily wear masks in indoor settings. It makes sense given the fact rates of COVID-19 are still incredibly high. But it’s not just COVID-19 going around. Australia is reporting its most severe flu season in years.

And one of the best ways of preventing COVID-19 and flu transmission? Wearing a mask (and getting a free vaccine, OFC).

The Australian Medical Association’s Victorian branch called for people to start wearing masks again in supermarkets, concerts, theatres and stadiums back in May.

Dr Daniella McMulled, president of the NSW AMA branch, told Today it was important to protect both protect yourself and others.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep a distance again, again, again,” she said.

The new Health Minister Mark Butler and the Infrastructure Minister Catherine King released a joint statement about the sitch.

“This changed advice comes after the AHPPC has reviewed the current COVID-19 situation in Australia and considers it no longer proportionate to mandate mask wearing in terminals,” they said, per 9News.

While you might not have to wear a mask anymore, it’s still a great step for protecting the people around you. Plus who doesn’t love matching their mask to a cute travelling fit? Just saying!