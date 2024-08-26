Airline Customers Could Cop Cash Refunds For Delayed Or Cancelled Flights Under New Reforms

Aussies who have been inconvenienced by huge flight delays and cancellations will be able to access a full cash refund under the government’s crackdown on the aviation sector.

On Monday morning, the government handed down the Aviation White Paper, which is a “comprehensive plan to bring Australian aviation back on the right flight path.”

Within the white paper, the government introduced a ‘Charter of Rights’ that outlines the rights of customers, including their entitlements to refunds for delayed or canned flights.

Transport Minister Catherine King said the reforms were necessary to ensure the fair treatment of customers who are dealing with airlines and airports.

“Too many Australians have been left out to dry when flights are cancelled or disrupted and it’s impossibly complex to get a refund or even contact a company representative,” King said, per 9News.

“Customers deserve to get their money back if they are owed it. Full stop.

“It is time to take strong action to protect consumer rights with an Aviation Industry Ombudsman Scheme and Charter of Customer Rights.”

Additionally, under the new reforms, airlines and airports will have to report the reasons behind delays and cancellations to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.

The government states that it will also “increase transparency and public accountability for on-time performance.”

Airlines are not required to refund customers for cancelled or delayed flights. However, the ombudsman will make the decision on which circumstances airlines must reimburse customers with cash rather than a travel voucher if these inconveniences happen.

The new scheme also features ways airlines and airports can enhance the experience of customers with disabilities. Especially those who need wheelchair access.

King added that people with disabilities have been subjected to “poor service, inaccessible designs and rules that limit their travel options.”

“Through our consultation, we heard clearly that the treatment of people with disability by the airlines and airports is not good enough,” she said.

“People have been left stranded on planes, forced to return to their departure port or had to put up with poor treatment due to a lack of access to appropriate facilities at their destination.”

The government is hoping to get the scheme up and running by 2026.