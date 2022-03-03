PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Tourism Whitsundays to inspire you to hit the high seas on your next holiday.

If you’re planning a holiday right now, good on ya. We’ve waited patiently and deserve to go all out for our next ones. To really make your next holiday one to remember, think about swapping a hotel for a sailing yacht. Aside from the classic reasons that a boat is a bloody good time – finally being able to use “Ahoy” in context, yelling “I’m the captain now”, blasting ‘Sail Away’ by Enya – there’s a bunch of even better reasons to holiday at sea.

You meet people

If you’re after the vibe of sailing through The Mediterranean for your next holiday, you can get it without having to leave Australia. Save yourself the long-haul flight and whopping cost by jumping on a quick plane to Queensland. You can have the same experience of meeting fun, new people, discovering new places together and toasting to being friends for life while on a sailing trip in The Whitsundays. A vessel like the Kiana ketch can have up to 14 passengers aboard to become mates with. And even though you’ll probs just watch their Instagram story everyday and never see them again, you’ll always think back fondly of your BFFs from that fab trip.

You see different sights

Without having to duck back to your hotel all the time, you can soak in a bunch of different sights and jam a stack of locations into the one trip. And even better? There are always a few secluded spots that people either don’t know about, or are only accessible by boat (suckers) that you can enjoy without the droves of tourists around. You’ll feel like you have your own private beach!

You’re closer to the action

This rings especially true if you go sailing in The Whitsundays. When you’re cruising on that turquoise water, you’re in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef and get to explore the Outer Reef, so you’re one step closer to all the underwater action. Snorkel, dive and swim to catch a glimpse of the coral and fish, just by jumping in!

You don’t have to worry about anything

As if you were some fancy high-flyer, everything is taken care of for you on a sailing trip. From the menu, to the itinerary and the journey to each stop, it’s all sorted. So, if decision-making or sticking to tightly-timed agendas are not your strong suits, surrender to the seas and switch that brain off.

You have adventures included

If you thought sailing was a bunch of bobbing calmly as you lie on the deck in the sun (there’s plenty of that relaxing time), there’s also a lot of action at your fingertips. If you want to indulge in a bit of adventure, most providers have exciting offerings like scuba diving, paddle-boarding, beach-hopping, snorkelling and hiking at some of the stops.

You can go sailing in The Whitsundays year-round on a variety of vessels. From ex-racing sailing yachts to a trimaran or ketch sailing boat, there’s definitely one that’ll float your boat. Check out the options for your next holiday at sea, here. And as if the reasons above weren’t enough, you can even climb aboard a maxi yacht called ‘Spank Me’. Who could say no to that?