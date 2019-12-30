What do Donald Trump, the Chernobyl catastrophe, and Game Of Thrones Season 8 all have in common? Well, apart from being avoidable disasters, all three feature prominently in the roundup of top Wikipedia searches in 2019, providing a solid insight into what caught the attention of the internet-using public over the past twelve months.

The new ranking, compiled by digital researcher Andrew G. West, shows none other than Avengers: Endgame was the most-searched topic on the crowdsourced encyclopedia. Over 43,847,319 people have clocked that article this year, eager to either catch up on a plot point they missed while using the loo —or to confirm which heroes carked it in the film before even buying a ticket.

As you’ll see, death was a major theme over 2019. Deaths In 2019 was the second-most clicked page with a big ol’ 36,916,847 hits, while the first person to crack the rankings is serial killer Ted Bundy. Likely buoyed by the popularity of the Netflix hit Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, folks looked at Bundy’s Wikipedia page a chilling 29,062,988 times.

Other pop culture phenomena rounded out the top ten, including entries about Freddie Mercury, Chernobyl, the year’s highest-grossing films, Joker, other Marvel flicks, Billie Eilish, and our man Keanu Reeves.

The list suggests — shock horror — that there’s a certain preoccupation with pop culture entities among curious punters worldwide. Unless there’s a shift in the final stats, which are scheduled for collation in January 202o, it seems people only really care about Bollywood and Jeffrey Epstein.

Have a geez:

Avengers: Endgame Deaths in 2019 Ted Bundy Freddie Mercury Chernobyl disaster List of highest-grossing films Joker (2019 film) List of Marvel Cinematic Universe films Billie Eilish Keanu Reeves Jeffrey Epstein Game of Thrones (season 8) Captain Marvel (film) Game of Thrones Elizabeth II List of Bollywood films of 2019 United States Donald Trump Spider-Man: Far From Home Once Upon a Time in Hollywood YouTube 2019 in film Nipsey Hussle Jason Momoa Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez