Ever been in a situation where a mate hasn’t tagged you in a photo or a story that you were involved in and, although it’s not the end of the world and you quickly move on, a part of you, albeit for a fraction of a second, thinks ‘you fucking bitch, why didn’t you tag me?’ Yes, yes you have been in that situation. It’s all too relatable.

Well, today, blessed angel Martha Stewart has taken this situation to the next level by publicly dragging fellow blessed angel Antoni Porowski through the damn mud for not tagging her in his latest Instagram flick. Antoni had visited her stables, petted her horsies and the pair had a jolly good time, so Stewart felt rather put out for not being credited.

Long story short, Martha wanted the clout. Hard.

Antoni posted the following flick, alongside the caption, “socializing at Christmas parties.” All very wholesome, cute and unproblematic, right? Wrong. WRONG. Think the fuck again, sis.

Enter Hurricane Martha.

“Dear Antoni: this @marthastewart48,” she commented on his picture, using her personal account (she was two accounts, FYI). “You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir, and Creme Brulee. We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!””

There’s so much to unpack here. Firstly, she mentions her beautiful dogs, then names them all, then openly admits that she wanted to be tagged because he has lots of followers and then guilt trips him by adding that he ate her Christmas cookies. My God. ‘Tis the season.

For context, here’s Atoni’s previous ‘gram with her doggies.

Antoni, the sweet darling that he is, quickly amended both images by tagging her.

Peace has now been restored. Clout has been given. ARE YOU HAPPY NOW MARTHA?