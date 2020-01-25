Get ready to throw your productivity out the window because Vine 2 is officially here.

Vine co-creator Dom Hofmann launched the second short-form video platform, entitled Byte, on Saturday morning, taking the whole world by surprised.

The app is available on both iOS and Android, so you’ve got approximately 25 seconds to think of a good username before they’re all taken.

Byte has been in the works for years, with Hofmann kicking off the development process not long after he quit Vine when it was acquired by Twitter. But the long wait is finally over and we’ve finally got another beloved short-form video platform to spend way too much time on.

It’s been a long road, with the platform originally being called V2 (Vine 2) before being rebranded as Byte in May of 2018.

Since Vine announced it was shutting its virtual doors in October of 2016, TikTok has pretty much filled the void in our hearts. But now that Byte is here, can it reclaim the throne once held by its predecessor?

Who knows.

After the roaring success of former Vine creators like David Dobrik and Jessi Smiles, this could be your chance to get the internet fame you’ve always wanted.

Personally, 6-seconds is the absolute maximum amount of time I can be entertaining for, so I’m fairly certain this is my time to shine.

Or, it could end up like that random social networking app we all downloaded a few years ago that never took off. But for the sweet, sweet price of $0, you’ve really got nothing to lose.

I couldn’t seem to find the app by searching in the app store, but it is in fact available via the Byte website.

If you’re planning on using the platform at any point in your life, I’d suggest securing your username right now. My first choice was already taken, so if your name is John, you’d better get used to typing a username like john1234_2020_abcdefg___.

Go on, live your social media celebrity dreams. The only thing stopping you from becoming the next David Dobrik is years of hilarious content and a Tesla.