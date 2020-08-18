Thanks for signing up!

The planet’s favourite mischief simulator Untitled Goose Game is adding a two-player mode, allowing you and an adorably malicious mate the chance to terrorise a twee little village. Together!

Taking to social media this morning, the game’s Melbourne developers, House House, revealed a hint of updated gameplay footage.

The mechanics look the same, but with a bonus goose, allowing you to coordinate your pecking, pinching, and honking.

Adorably, the new goose has a new honking sound. It’s the details that count.

The free update will become available to all Untitled Goose Game players from September 23.