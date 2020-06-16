Now that restrictions are starting to ease and borders are set to reopen, most of us have been bitten by ye ol’ travel bug once again. You know the bug I’m talking out – that insect that bites you and immediately makes stare at the blank page before you, open up the dirty window, let the sun illuminate the words that you cannot find, reach for something in the distance (so close you can almost taste it) and release your inhibitions. (Haters will say I just paraphrased Natasha Bedingfield‘s “Unwritten”, in which case they’d be correct.)

I digress, moving along…

In collaboration with CarTrawler, Uber’s just announced the launch of Uber Rent, a new feature that allows you to (yep, you guessed it) rent a car via the app. Uber Rent’s designed to take the hassle out of the whole car rental procedure, so it’s most certainly time to ping all your various group chats and follow through on those post-iso road trip plans.

Once you update the app to the latest version, your deserved eyes will gaze upon a new ‘Rentals’ section. From there, you’ll be taken to CarTrawler’s search engine where you can chuck in the time and location of your desired travels.

So jump on the app, have a play around with rental function and get to scheming with your mates. Sydney? Perth? Cairns? Byron? Whomst gives a fuck… as long we’re out there exploring. It’s what Natasha Bedingfield would want for us.