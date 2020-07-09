TikTok is having one helluva weird one right now, aren’t they?

In the midst of all the talk that the social media tool may soon be banned in certain countries as it reportedly poses a potential security risk, the app totally glitched out last night and frightened its many, many users.

A glitch caused TikTok pages to be shown without likes or views, leading to wild rumours on Twitter that the app had officially been banished.

A glitch has appeared on TikTok where videos have 0 likes, fueling more rumors that the app could be getting shut down. pic.twitter.com/ZcFvIa8qA4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2020

me rn because tiktok won’t show likes and views: pic.twitter.com/XaHYHPi0D8 — blake (@itsblakelamude) July 9, 2020

Me: no way they’ll ban TikTok

Me now seeing all the videos at 0 likes and views pic.twitter.com/DErdrkuiSy — Ana (@yoodudechill) July 9, 2020

Why my Tiktok saying 0 likes on everything… pic.twitter.com/TG2n3oyf6Q — ᴊᴏᴇ (@Joeonv) July 9, 2020

TikTok later apologised for the incident and confirmed that it was, indeed, a temporary glitch, rather than a shutdown.

“Hi TikTok community!” TikTok Support tweeted. “We’re aware that some users are experiencing app issues – working to quickly fix things, and we’ll share updates here!”

Hi TikTok community! We're aware that some users are experiencing app issues – working to quickly fix things, and we'll share updates here! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 9, 2020

So what the hell is going on with this whole rumoured TikTok ban, I hear you ask?

Well, Nationals MP George Christensen re-shared an article which featured accusations the app is spyware for the Chinese government, leading to panic that the app is facing a ban.

“If you or your kids have the Tik Tok app on your phone get rid of it now,” Christensen wrote on Facebook.

Morrison also discussed the matter with 2GB, stating that it’s “right for people to have an increased awareness of where these platforms originate and the risk they present.”

TikTok’s Australian general manager Lee Hunter addressed the controversy, telling multiple outlets that “TikTok does not share information of our users in Australia with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government, and would not do so if asked.”

He added that the company will “always welcome the opportunity” to meet with politicians, but stopped short of confirming TikTok’s involvement with the senate inquiry.

A TikTok spokesperson told Australian media publication B&T that work is underway to limit how employees outside Australia can access local user data, which they claim is stored in Singapore.

“Our goal is to minimise data access across regions so that, for example, employees in other parts of the APAC region, including China, would have very minimal access to user data,” they said.

In the meantime, TikTok is still available to use in Australia, and you can download it from the App Store or Google Play.

That said, it was banned in India last week, and there are high-level discussions about booting it from the United States, so…