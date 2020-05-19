PEDESTRIAN.TV 's editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you'll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.

‘Tis the time for frenzied clicks as we dive into the biggest online sale event on the Australian calendar. Now is a great time to jump on a new phone plan, or pick up a discount to last you all the way through until Click Frenzy greets us again in 2021.

There’s a shit-tonne of deals out there, but these are the best ones you should know about.

Honorary mention goes to Circles.Life’s 100GB plan for $28. We would be legit shocked if you haven’t heard of this provider yet considering the insane deals it’s been slogging for the past year. Now, for just $28, new customers can get 100GB of data per month for one whole year. Just use the code DATAFRENZY during sign-up. After that year is up you’ll be forking out $38 for your century of GB which is still cheap AF, but it will expire just in time for the next Click Frenzy so there’s bound to be new deals to snatch up when that rolls around.

If you’d rather hop into bed with a provider you’ve known for a bit longer, then slide on over for Telstra’s best SIM-only deal ever. Knocking $10 off ALL SIM-only plans for a year, the provider’s cheapest Small SIM Plan is now just $40 for $30GB per month. Not one to usually shell out discounts on low plan tiers, we’re actually impressed with Telstra’s offer. It’s easily the provider’s best mobile deal yet. The discount applies to Medium, Large and Extra Large SIM Plans as well, but you’ll need to be a new customer to ride the T-Train at these rates.

Vodafone is slashing prices too, dropping $5 from its cheapest plan and more than doubling the data allowance at the same time. $35 per month will get you 25GB, where $40 used to only get 10GB. Students (even if those skipping their online lectures) can get an extra 10GB if you verify through UNiDAYS. This one will also last you one year before reverting back to its original pricing (you’ll keep your extra data though), and is open to new and existing customers.

Looking for a complete phone overhaul? Woolworths is offering $150 off the outright price of almost every Galaxy S20 model, making the Fresh Food People’s plans some of the cheapest out there. You can’t get the discount on the S20 Ultra, but you can get the Galaxy S20 with 20GB of data for $63.83 per month, which is almost $10 and 10GB less than you would get with the same phone on Optus.

All these deals expire on May 25, so click dem links or miss out.

Anula Keenan is Associate Editor at WhistleOut Australia.