It’s a great day for gaming-related excitement, and a pretty bad day to be a wallet. Sony finally put all speculation to bed early this morning by officially unveiling the long-awaited PS5 console, along with its hotly anticipated price point and release date.

Sony announced this morning that the PS5 will officially arrive in Australia on November 12, and will come in two forms. The first full-featured iteration of the PS5 – one that includes a disc drive – will carry the rather hefty price tag of $749.95 in Australia. Meanwhile the “digital edition” – as in, a PS5 with no disc drive – will set punters back $599.95.

Mere moments after that announcement – which came at the sparrow’s fart hour of 6am AET – retailers across Australia began taking pre-order deposits for the new console.

Unfortunately for those of you who enjoy a cheeky little Thursday sleep in, those pre-order allocations went like the absolute clappers.

EB Games was among the first to put their pre-order offer up from 8am this morning, and consequently was the first to whip through their launch day allocation. The company is now taking pre-orders for a “post launch” shipment, which is due before the end of 2020.

Similarly, JB Hi-Fi has also had to put a pause on pre-orders for launch day consoles due to the sheer volume of people trying to slap down their deposits.

So what’s left for those of you keen to get your hands on the PS5 on November 12 and not a day later? Amazon.

The Australian arm of the US retailer is still taking pre-orders for launch day PS5 consoles, and crucially that refers to the $749.95 disc drive version. Pre-orders for that beefy boy can be found here:

Sony PlayStation 5, $749.95

Amazon is currently taking pre-orders on the disc drive version of the PS5 until their allocation is exhausted. After that point, pre-orders for the $599.95 digital edition will open.

Launch day titles announced by Sony this morning include Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Fortnite, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

