Here’s a fresh, steamy Sims update to wizz you into the long weekend: Sims 4 reportedly now allows players to fire off flaming piss.

As per RPS’ report, the game’s latest update has introduced the weird new feature for some players, where every time a Sim uses the toot, it catches on fire.

Now, there’s currently some debate about whether the fire is actually inside the toilet or if EA is using the fire effect for toilet use now and just didn’t change the colour.

But regardless, we’re very much into it.