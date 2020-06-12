The headline says it all, folks. Sony has revealed what the PlayStation 5 console looks like, set to launch by the end of this year. And with it? A slew of games. Let us begin.

READ MORE The PlayStation 5 Console Has Finally Been Revealed & Gamers Are Planning To Sell A Kidney

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man on the PS4 – is slated for release holiday 2020.

G’day to Miles and his electric venom strikes.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto V is coming to the PS5 in the second half of 2021 and GTA Online will be making the generation launch next year as well.

Project Athia

I am but a simple lass, I see Square Enix, I click. “Project Athia” is the working title for the game, made exclusively for the PS5. It looks awesome and otherworldly and features a slew of monsters including a big ass dragon.

Per the PS blog: “Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding. It is a journey that we want to feel as much yours as it is our protagonists.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BLAST FROM THE PS2 PAST.

My childhood. My childhood.

Stray

“Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.” Guys, you get to play as a detective cat with a teeny tiny backpack. Need I say more?

Coming to the PS5 in 2021.

P.S. The cat befriends a small flying drone, known as B12. I mean, c’mon.

Returnal

The trailer is intriguing. It’s sort of like GroundHog Day but on a dark planet far, far away.

“Returnal transforms roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death.” Oof.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars pits drivers against one another in an intense as hell competition. All you gotta do is wreck as many cars as possible. Looks cathartic.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

After six years, Sackboy is back. SACKBOY. SACKBOY. SACKBOY. SACKBOY. SACKBOY.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Six years after New ‘n’ Tasty!, our unlikely hero Abe is back. In Oddworld: Soulstorm, players will loot from trash cans, pickpocket, and craft weapons and tools to help save your fellow Mudokons as you try to unlock the dark secrets behind Brew.

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available on both PS4 and PS5, by the way.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

I immediately thought Will of the Wisps when I watched this trailer so consider me hooked.

“Travel with Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village.”

Also, those cute little spirit companions are called the Rot. I love Rot.

Goodbye Volcano High

This is different. Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic, choice-based narrative game set in the final year of school for a bunch of dinosaur teens about to graduate. You’ll follow them as they struggle to figure themselves out and find love, all before time runs out.

Goodbye Volcano High is coming to the PS5 in 2021.

GhostWire: Tokyo

In GhostWire: Tokyo, 99 per cent of the city’s population has vanished and Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces. You have to save the city from the paranormal threat and solve the mystery of the mass disappearance.

GhostWire: Tokyo will launch in 2021. It will also be coming to PC.

JETT: The Far Shore

JETT: The Far Shore will be available on the PS4 and PS5. The game invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for people haunted by oblivion. And when I say “interstellar” I mean the music. Huge Han Zimmer vibes.

Holiday 2020.

Godfall

In Godfall, you are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armour sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat.

Gameplay incoming.

Godfall arrives holiday 2020.

NBA: 2K21

This is probably as sporty as I will ever get.

2021, folks.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo brings together the best features from past instalments and the future, otherwise known as PS5’s immersive 3D audio. This feature will allow players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them.

Woof.

Solar Ash

In Solar Ash, the lonely character journeys through the Ultravoid, a ravenous rift in space swallowing worlds. You’ll come up against high-speed traversal challenges, slay massive monsters, and meet other lost souls.

Solar Ash is coming to the PS5 in 2021.

Demon’s Souls

It’s official, kids, Bluepoint Games is developing the PS5 remake of 2009’s Demon Souls. The game, the predecessor to Dark Souls, has been completely rebuilt from the ground up and enhanced. It looks very, very, very good.

You love to see it.

Resident Evil Village

Ah yes, Resident Evil.

The next chapter in the survival-horror series takes place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7. Ethan Winters is living happily with Mia until Chris Redfield rocks up, setting off a disastrous chain of events.

Resident Evil Village is coming to the PS5 in 2021.

Deathloop

Deathloop, a first person shooter game, puts you in the shoes of Colt. Every morning you wake up on the same beach with the same hangover, the subject of the same [checks notes] island-wide manhunt by the same entitled party people.

“There’s only one way to free yourself from the loop, the island, and the cycle of slaughter: You’re gonna have to take out the eight people responsible for maintaining the loop.”

Deathloop launches holiday 2020.

Little Devil Inside

Little Devil inside is an action-adventure RPG with some good ol’ survival elements in a semi-open world. Set in a Victorian-like era, you’ll embark on a dangerous mission to gain evidence and findings for your employer, a mysterious professor.

It looks charming as hell, I like it, I really like it.

Horizon Forbidden West

Here’s a big winner: Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the PS4’s incredible Horizon Zero Dawn. Very much here for the underwater gameplay, my god. No release date window just yet, so stay tuned.

Bloody breathtaking, tell ya what.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax is a whimsical, narrative-driven adventure game in which you investigate the mysterious Snacktooth Island.

Coming to the PS5 and PS4 holiday 2020.

Astro’s Playroom

This trailer is all gameplay and very, very, very cute.

Hitman III

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and will put you back into the (ruthless) shoes of Agent 47 for the most important contracts of his career. Death awaits.

January 2021.

Pragmata

Pragmata isn’t launching until 2022. All I can really say is that there’s a mysterious space dude and a little girl.

To conclude, presenting the PS5. The console will come in two versions: the standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a Digital Edition without a disc drive.