PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Marvel's Avengers to get you Hulk-smashing your anger away.

With the Marvel’s Avengers game release just around the corner, we figured it was time to have a little fun. If you’ve ever wondered which member of the Avengers you’d be, we have the perfect quiz for you. Hell, you might even win a copy of the game if you’re lucky.

Announced back in 2017, Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action-adventure game that lets you step into the shoes of six different Marvel heroes — Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Ms Marvel. After release, Hawkeye and Spider-Man will also be made available as playable characters.

As you’ve probably already guessed, each playable character will have their own special moves and abilities, which makes beating up bad guys a goddamn blast, let me tell you. The main story kicks off five years after a celebratory Avengers Day went wrong, leading the public to place blame on the Avengers themselves. The team must then reassemble to bring down the evil forces that set them up.

You can suss out more in the official gameplay trailer below.

Marvel’s Avengers doesn’t relate to the movie franchise at all, which is why everyone looks and sounds a bit different. Rather, the game is based more around the comics but with a new storyline. Ultimately, this gives you more to play around with rather than rehashing the movie storyline or simply playing an offshoot of it.

Now for the fun part — which Avenger are you? While you may have a favourite in mind, how you answer will ultimately determine your best match. Are you a furious Hulk or more of a wise Thor? Hit up the quiz below to find out. Everyone who enters will go into the draw to win one of 10 copies of Marvel’s Avengers for your preferred platform (PC, Xbox One or PS4).

