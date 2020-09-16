The price and release date of Sony’s highly-anticipated PS5 is here and well, you’d better get saving.

After months of speculation and rumours online, Sony has finally revealed that the PS5 will debut on November 12 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South Korea, Canada and the US, before a worldwide release on November 19. So, mark your calendars, baby.

READ MORE Sony Has Dropped Some PS5 Details & It Sounds Like A Beastly Motherfucker

The full-featured device (including a disc drive) will set you back $749.95, while the digital edition (no disc drive) will cost $599.95 Which is basically spot-on what experts were predicting.

This puts the Ps5 perfectly in line with the upcoming Xbox Series X, which will also set you back $749 when it hits shelves.

November is quickly shaping up to be a wild month for gamers, with the PS5 hitting shelves just two days after the Xbox Series X. Honestly, if you’ve banked up too much annual leave this year because we can’t travel, it’s the perfect time to take a week off and stare at a different screen all day.

When it comes to games, PlayStation has remained pretty tight-lipped about it, but they have confirmed that Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Fortnite will both be included in the day one launches. Other games include the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be available on release day and hoo boy, my spidey senses are TINGLING.

A number of additional games including Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition (*cries*) and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will also drop on the new console, with release dates to be confirmed.

Preorders are already available via EB Games, with a strict limit of one per customer.