About a week ago now, I saw a TikTok video and I’m not joking when I say I’ve spent every waking second thinking about it ever since. You wanna know why? Because POP Vinyls have brains.

POP Vinyls have brains. POP VINYLS HAVE BRAINS! POP! VINYLS! HAVE! BRAINS!

I could end the story here, but as a journalist, I should probably give you a little more information.

*Disclaimer: I have no idea if this is a hoax or not, so cut into your POPs at your own risk.*

This mind-blowing (literally) bit of information comes to us from TikTok user Funko Freddie, who – as the name suggests, is a bit of a Funko fan.

In the video, he seemingly cuts the POPs in half to reveal various sizes of brains. I mean, who doesn’t love that?

As you’d expect, people flocked to the comments calling it a hoax and urging people not to take the big saw from year 11 woodwork class to their beloved POPs.

Now let this be clear, I (Lavender Baj and PEDESTRIAN.TV) am not endorsing cutting your Funko POPs in half. To be quite honest, if you’re using a high-powered saw to cut something’s head in half, you should probably talk to somebody about that.

But what I am saying is that my Jeff Goldblum/unbuttoned shirt Ian Malcolm POP is looking really tempting right about now.

I know, I know, it’s probably a hoax. But that doesn’t mean I’m not eyeing off the kitchen knife waiting for an opportunity to perform brain surgery on my POPs.

If you have tried this for yourself (and again, I do not endorse this), please email me with your results because I am intrigued.