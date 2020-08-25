Polaroid has come through with the sickest new mobile printer, that literally turns your iPhone photos into stickers.
The Hi-Print mobile printer is small enough to fit into your wee pocket. So you can take it anywhere, turning any moment into a high-res sticker.
It works using by the free Polaroid mobile app which lets you add stickers, filters and text, making your photo just that extra bit snazzy.
My only concern is that if this gets into the wrong hands… there will be chaos.
Seriously, put this into a teenagers hands and the next day at school will be sticker Armageddon.
The Hi-Print Pocket Photo Printer will set you back around $99.99 USD. However, AUS pricing is still yet to be confirmed.
It’s currently not available on the Australian Polaroid website, but still keep an eye out for its Aussie release.
For more info check out the Polaroid website.