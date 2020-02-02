If you’ve got the need for speed on an Opal card budget, then pay attention because Kogan is giving away speeds of over 80Mbps for under $80.

The online retailer is dropping the price of its Gold Unlimited plan to $78.90 per month for 6 months. That’s a $10 discount every month for the first 6 months.

$10 x 6 months = $60.

$60 = more money to exchange for goods and services, or many peanuts.

Kogan’s Gold Unlimited plan is an NBN 100 connection, which has typical evening speeds of 83 Mbps. That’s enough to be streaming Netflix in 4K on four devices at the same time. And almost as quick as me responding to a message suggesting drinks.

If you’re sick of lag and buffering screens at the most inopportune times, then click this deal. Seriously – it’s a goodie.

You’re probably expecting to be on the hook for a 12 or 24-month plan with this bargain – but you’re wrong. Kogan is offering this steal on a no-contract plan, so after you’ve squirrelled away the savings, you’re free to run wild in the land of NBN plans.

The catch? Well, you will need to have a compatible modem. If you don’t have one, you’ll pay a $69 upfront fee to get a new device from Kogan.

If you can’t handle dem speeds, you’re really budget-conscious, or you find yelling at loading screens cathartic, then you could look at Kogan’s Silver Unlimited plan.

For $7 less per month, you’ll get unlimited data with 45Mbps typical evening speeds. That’s still 9 simultaneous screens of HD Netflix if you really like to engulf yourself in your stories.

Both are good value… But legit, just pay the extra $7.

Anula Keenan is Associate Editor at WhistleOut Australia.

