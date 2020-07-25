You know what’s an absolute banger of a track? Mr Brightside by The Killers. It’s been immortalised in a Like A Version, Jack Riewoldt busted it out after the AFL grand final, and I reckon you’d struggle to find anyone over the age of 18 who hasn’t sung it after five-too-many beers at a karaoke bar with their mates.
It’s a classic.
And do you know what? I reckon every other song would be better if it were more like the iconic The Killers track. So, you can imagine my sheer delight when I found this TikTok trend that does just that.
As luck would have it, almost every song can be mashed up with the hit song for a truly *chefs kiss* cover.
Don’t believe me? Well check it out for yourself.
First up we’ve got Nicki Minaj’s banger Super Bass, but it’s Mr Brightside.
AND I NAILED IT.
We’ve also got I Kissed A Girl x Mr Brightside, which I’m going to call “I Kissed Mr Brightside” or “It Started Out With I Kissed A Girl.”
Can we please keep making these throwback remixes a thing ????
Or, we can experience the best thing to happen to Rihanna’s Umbrella since Tom Holland.
@thatpineapplegirlI’m sorry lol ##duet with @givemetheaux ##UnitedWeDance ##fyp ##TikTokFanFest♬ original sound – givemetheaux
If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got the early 00s bop Sk8r Boi-turned-Mr Brightside.
This was a little on the high side tho ngl
More of an ABBA fan? Well you’re in luck because you can live your best life with this incredible Mamma Mia cover. Thank me later.
Just jammin
Fancy some Taylor Swift after the monumental success of her recent album folklore? Look no further than this reimagined Love Story cover.
best foo fighters song ever !!
Or if you’re a slightly-newer-but-still-ancient Taylor Swift fan, you can also bust a move to this You Belong With Me cover.
##duet with @givemetheaux ##UnitedWeDance ##taylorswift
Somebody needs to alert Jack Riewoldt to this trend immediately. I demand that he dubs this with his own rendition of the OG track. Make it happen, people!