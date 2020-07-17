TikTok’s favourite Jacinda Ardern impersonator Melanie Bracewell and the PM herself have joined forces for a truly iconic video and hoo boy, this is the Friday content we all needed.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mel, she went viral on TikTok for her uncanny impersonations of the New Zealand Prime Minister. The resemblance is so uncanny that she even got some hate messages from people, who were mad at her apparent slacking off. (Full disclosure: she is not the PM)

But in the iconic PM parody’s latest video, she appears to be ~giving back~ to the community by taking a quick video with a fan. Only, the fan is none other than Jacinda herself.

“I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes,” Jacinda* says before turning the camera to reveal her fan.

This isn’t the first time Jacinda has appeared in rogue TikToks, with multiple users sharing their adorable videos with the wholesome PM. But good lord, it really makes you want to swim across the Tasman and become a NZ citizen, doesn’t it?

It’d be great to have Jacinda Ardern *actually* on TikTok, but in the mean time, we’ll just have to live vicariously through Mel’s TikToks.