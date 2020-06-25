This week marks the 10th anniversary of Australia’s first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard being sworn in to office, and what better way to celebrate that than with some fire TikToks?

Say what you will about her politics, but Julia Gillard is undeniably a feminist icon, and for that she deserves our praise. But one moment in her political career in particular stands out among all the rest, her ICONIC sexism and misogyny speech back in 2012.

Although at the time the speech was a big deal, I really didn’t think it would stand the test of time as well as it has. But hey, Julia Gillard is a feminist icon and the people simply can’t help but stan.

So in honour of the 10th anniversary of her taking the top job, let’s enjoy some of the best TikToks inspired by one of the most iconic sexism speeches we’ve ever heard.

The trend went absolutely nuts on TikTok a while back, presumably because we love a good girl power moment and Julia Gillard really was the most powerful woman in Australia.

Let’s kick it off with the video that started it all.

Honestly, this is now the soundtrack for my morning routine. What better way to kick start your day than with a little bit of the ol’ sexism and misogyny in Australian politics speech?

I mean, if this isn’t all of us in isolation, I don’t know what is.

Fuck it, you can have a little Julia Gillard mixtape, as a treat.

We simply love one woman.

A true icon.

An inspiration.

And last, but certainly not least, a permanent shower mood.

You don’t have to like her as a politician, but I think we can all admit that we did an absolutely abysmal job of respecting the first woman to be elected Prime Minister in Australia. A decade on, we’re definitely better, but we’re still far from where we need to be when it comes to treating women with respect.

I’m not talking about pay inequality or equal representation in positions of power (although they’re both super important, too), I’m talking about the way we treat people on a human level, and I think the way we treated Julia Gillard during her time in office speaks volumes about the sheer lack of respect that we have towards women.

It’s been 10 years since we had our first and only female PM, so c’mon Australia, how about we be a bit better about the way we treat women?