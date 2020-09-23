Well, while everyone’s been busy spending this year on the couch doing some probably much-needed introspection, Japan has gone and built a fucking giant Gundam robot that has been switched on and is now in movement testing.

Seems fine. Absolutely nothing worrying about this whatsoever.

Based on the popular Gundam anime, the 18-metre-tall robot was finished off back in August, and as of this week has started moving its arms, legs and torso. Which feels like it’s very bloody close to being able to stomp all over the place and somehow gain sentience and then rebel against its creators, and then, you’ve got a hell of an issue on your hands.

Don’t worry, there’s footage of it, and it’s just as alarming as you’d expect.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

It’s too real. It’s much too lifelike. I cannot accept it to be a good thing whatsoever.

No. Turn it back off, we’ve come too far.

The sped-up video shows the huge-ass robot kneeling down on one knee, moving its legs in a walking motion, moving its arm up and extending out a finger. Kinda like a toddler learning about its own body and what it’s capable of beyond being a little lump of flesh and gurgling noises.

This bit fucked me up. I’m sorry it has just absolutely sent me.

The internet has reacted exactly how you’d expect to a new video of the fuck-off huge Gundam robot in Japan, with a perfect mixture of intrigue and unbridled absolute-no-fucking-thank-you energies.

Who had giant robot overlords on their 2020 Bingo card? #GundamRobot #Japan pic.twitter.com/3Ivm4ThgFN — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) September 23, 2020

Just????don’t????give????it????artificial????intelligence. — Sophia Huang (@SophiaHuang24) September 21, 2020

good to know we’ll be ready when there’s a kaiju emergency — Sander van Rossen (@logicalerror) September 21, 2020

Japan's first full sized Gundam is in testing mode, which is nice because the way 2020 is going, we will probably need giant robot samurai soon. — Delaney King ????️‍????????️‍????????️‍????????️‍????????️‍???????? (@delaneykingrox) September 23, 2020

Japan: haha big robot go beep boop — Gerardo Mejías (@GuianaIfionLox) September 23, 2020

2020, it’s still not yet over. Who knows what else it will spew forth from its cursed caverns after this fucking huge robot in Japan? All I know is that I really don’t want anyone to open all those unearthed sarcophagi found in Egypt this week.