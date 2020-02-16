Beloved trivia prize game HQ Trivia has abruptly shut down after running out of money. But if you thought they were going out without one last hurrah, think again.

The game show-style app’s host Matt Richards gave it his all in the final show, forking out $7 of his own money to give fans one last shot at a prize.

Towards the end of the show, he drunkenly flipped the bird to the camera before admitting how much it sucked to see the app coming to an end.

“Not gonna lie. This fucking sucks. This is the last HQ ever!” Richards yelled towards the camera.

Honestly, I think the app would’ve thrived if they just let Richards and his cohost Anna Roisman get blind drunk before each show.

In what can only be described as the most wild HQ trivia of all time, the pair begged viewers to give them a job, admitted to trying to sell company property online and swore way more than any trivia host should.

Oh, and not to mention, Roisman did a fucking headstand before yelling “someone hire me, I’m fucking talented!”

It’s been a wild 24 hours for HQ Trivia. They announced that they were penniless, laid off all of their 25 full-time employees and simply ceased to exist after a last-ditch effort to sell up fell through.

“Why are we shutting down? I dunno, ask our investors,” Richard yelled at the camera.

In case you somehow missed HQ Trivia’s viral moment, the app featured live trivia questions in which players could win real life money. Unfortunately, after their original, much-loved host left and they tweaked their system, the app took a huge hit to its popularity.

Throughout its short-lived moment in the spotlght, HQ Trivia paid out a whopping $6 million in prizes to fans.

If you’ve got an hour to kill, you can watch the full show below to watch the absolute drunken mess that took place.