The past couple of years have been a rough trot for Harry Potter fans. Controversies have swept the Playstation blog, crucial characters in the original book series have faced a critical reassessment, and series mastermind J.K. Rowling has doubled-down on her transphobic comments. Bigger dramas than you’d expect from a book about a magic tween.

Today, though, some decent news: the arrival of the Hogwarts Legacy trailer, showcasing a brand-new adventure game for the next generation of gaming consoles.

Coming in hot from Avalanche Studios and Portkey Games, the trailer shows life at Scotland’s most mysterious boarding school well before Harry Potter became friends with an owl and a servant elf.

It promises to be the latest on an ever-growing list of Harry Potter games, and picks up where earlier leaks left off.

Speaking to Sony for the Playstation blog, Avalanche Studios’ story chief Adrian Ropp said “I like to say that what we are giving fans is something familiar in a way they have never seen.”

“Often, the difficult task is choosing which details we aren’t going to explore,” Ropp added.

The clip shows many familiar scenes from the series, while hinting at challenges yet to appear in the franchise. Who, for instance, is old mate wearing a wolf skull? Is it an extremely distant relative of Harry Potter? Will Hogwarts Legacy let you sic the dragon on your enemies?

All of the above will be revealed in 2021, when the game hits the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and trusty ol’ PC systems. Have a gander below: