When Google introduced new AI software into its search function just over a week ago, it promised to “make AI helpful for everyone”. However, after a slew of uh… interesting results from the new offering went viral, internet users are wondering how helpful the advice from AI Overview really is. Especially when the advice from the bot has been noticeably wrong, problematic and potentially dangerous.

Originally Google intended the AI tool to help answer questions people might chuck into the search bar by scouring the internet for data to find the most accurate answer and delivering it as the top search result. The problem is AI isn’t too good at discerning what is a joke or conspiracy, and what is fact.

Since the launch of the Google AI search results, people have been posting some strange results online.

For example, when users searched the very valid question: ‘How do I stop my cheese from slipping off my pizza?’ they were a tad surprised to see AI being a cheeky little devil and suggesting that you can avoid cheese slippage by adding 1/8 cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to “give it more tackiness”. I mean, I personally wouldn’t want to ingest glue but at least they specified it was non-toxic, right?

I mean, it’s not wrong, but its not ideal, is it? (Image: X / @jeremiahjohnson)

But that’s not all. Dozens of people have reported some batshit responses from Google AI and some of which have been organised into a nifty little thread on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user and writer Jeremiah Johnson.



Let’s explore some of the fun ones, shall we?

(Image: X / @JeremiahDJohns)

(Image: X / @JeremiahDJohns)

(Image: X / @JeremiahDJohns)

(Image: X / @JeremiahDJohns)

And my personal favourite!!!!

(Image: X / @jeremiahDJohns)

Although it’s copping major shit online, a Google spokesperson has already jumped in to defend the new technology.

“The examples we’ve seen are generally very uncommon queries, and aren’t representative of most people’s experiences,” the spokesperson told CNBC.

“The vast majority of AI Overviews provide high-quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web.

“We conducted extensive testing before launching this new experience to ensure AI overviews meet our high bar for quality. Where there have been violations of our policies, we’ve taken action – and we’re also using these isolated examples as we continue to refine our systems overall.”

While it’s all well and good to have a chuckle at many of these humorous and inaccurate results, it’s still misinformation being delivered on a silver platter to a huge portion of people. Although many of us can chuckle at these responses, there are many people who would take these results as truth, potentially putting their health in danger by blindly following AI Overview’s advice, or even perpetuating negative conspiracies. And now that it has caught so many people’s attention, fake AI Overview responses have started to pop up, creating even more distrust between users and the search engine.

What an interesting time to be alive, hey?