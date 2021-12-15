PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with ZiNG to help you find the perfect gift for your nerdy loved ones.

If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for a pop culture obsessive, I feel you. True heads have already splashed out and bought the basics — they own the T-shirt, the plush Baby Yoda and the figurines.

With that in mind, I’ve found a handful of options via our friends at ZiNG for when you’re trying to impress the next-level fan — the one who lives, breathes and masticates all things Marvel, Harry Potter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more. Here are eight items to make their special occasion even more memorable.

If your giftee is the kind of nerd who already owns just about everything pop culture, I’d wager they still don’t have a Boba Fett Waffle Maker. This bad boy is non-stick and has five different temperature settings, so your mate can get their waffles just how they like them.

And if they do already have a Boba Fett Waffle Maker, well, I’ll eat my damn hat.

Ultimate and deluxe? Ok, you have my attention.

This Jumanji board game is set out just like the one from the classic movie. I mean, it’s certainly not going to send gigantic mosquitos or carnivorous plants your way, but I’d say it’s the next best thing. The green dome even lights up like the real deal. A great game to bust out after a huge Christmas lunch.

We all need a good duffle in our lives, and why not make it a little magic? This PU leather bag comes with a pocket inside, so your friend can safely store away their galleons and knuts. Perfect for the Potter-obsessive who likes it to be known.

Maybe ‘Terry loves yoghurt’ means nothing to you, but for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, it means everything. This bowl even has a picture of Terry Crews at its base, a little gift once your friend’s finished their yoghurt (okay, or anything, but it probably should be yoghurt, right?). And if they’re more of a Captain Holt lover, you could grab this mug showcasing his many moods, too.