Ebay is a fascinating online marketplace, filled to the virtual brim with all sorts of things. For example: my dad just sold a fancy dog bowl to someone yesterday. Another example: old Disney VHS tapes. One more example: pre-loved iPhones with Fortnite installed.

Earlier this month, Apple threw a spanner in the works when it pulled Fortnite from the App Store. Google Play followed suit. The short version of this is that Epic Games, the people behind Fortnite, rolled out an update that enabled a direct payment feature on the mobile version of the game. Usually, one would have to go through the App Store or Google’s payment system.

Both Apple and Google get a rather chunky cut of in-app purchases. The rest you know.

SO, since Fortnite isn’t available on the App Store anymore, some people have decided to sell their old iPhones with the game installed for quite a bit of cash.

guys whatever you do… if you own an IPhone ???? DO NOT AND I REPEAT DO NOT UNINSTALL FORTNITE!!!!! ???????????????? IT IS NOT AVAILABLE ON THE APPSTORE MEANING YOU CANNOT GET IT BACK!!!! ???????????????? RT TO SAVE A FORTNITERS LIFE!!! ???????????? — Tyler ✨ (@CallMeTybler) August 15, 2020

iPhones with “Fortnite installed” are being listed for hundreds, even thousands on eBay.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Exhibit C:

There are a bunch of deals, just like the ones above, on the online marketplace. And by the looks of it, people are actually bidding for them.

According to our mates over at Business Insider, someone listed a 2017 iPhone X with Fortnite installed for an eye-watering USD$10,000. I don’t know what happened to that listening, I don’t particularly want to know either.

For what it’s worth, Fortnite is still available on the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

To conclude: