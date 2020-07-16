The decapitated, dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech millionaire and company CEO has been found by NYC police in a swanky Manhattan apartment, according to reports.

According to police reports, the body was identified as Fahim Saleh, the chief executive of Nigerian-based motorcycle delivery and sharing company Gokada. Police assert that Saleh’s body was discovered inside his Lower East Side apartment at around 3:30pm on Tuesday (local time) by a relative.

After attending the scene, police discovered a torso – fully clothed – as well as several sealed bags containing a head and arms. An electric saw was also present in the room.

Reports from the Associated Press assert that Saleh was seen on CCTV footage entering his apartment building, closely followed by an unidentified person dressed entirely in black. Subsequent CCTV footage shows Saleh and the unidentified person engaging in a physical struggle at the entrance to Saleh’s apartment.

Saleh is believed to have bought the luxury Manhattan apartment last year for US$2.25 million (AUD$3.2 million). He, alongside Nigerian entrepreneur Deji Oduntan, founded Gokada in late 2017.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and investigators are looking into whether Saleh’s business dealings may be related to his killing. CCTV footage is also being probed to ascertain where the unidentified assailant fled to after exiting the building.

Gokada confirmed Saleh’s death on social media late yesterday evening.

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. — Gokada – We do delivery now (@GokadaNG) July 15, 2020

Police investigators remain on the scene.