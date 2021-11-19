PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Nintendo for the launch of Mario Party Superstars.

As a kid, one of the best things about sleepovers at friends’ houses was playing Mario Party on the Nintendo 64. Now that we’re a little more grown-up (barely), it might have been a while since you’ve had a chance to relive that fun. But we have good news – Mario Party Superstars brings back all the same enjoyment of the original game but with so, so much more.

Winning Mario Party Superstars isn’t just some easy task, though. It takes guts, determination and strategy just to name a few, so here are a few reasons winning Mario Party Superstars should be on your CV:

1. Leadership

How many times have you led your team to victory in a minigame like Tug o’ War or Handcar Havoc? Umm, let me guess? Too many to count, right? Without your leadership skills, your team would have lost without you and, as a result, could never have won the coins you so desperately needed for those stars, am I right?

2. Strategy

You think you could have won all those games without your strategic thinking? I don’t think so! The number of times you realised how to win a game and everyone else copied you? Ugh, so annoying. And this doesn’t just apply to the minigames, either. You had to strategise on who you’d steal stars or coins from to get you closer to winning that trophy at the end!

3. Good under pressure

Is there anything more stressful than trying to win a minigame when there are coins and stars to win? I think not. Your ability to stay cool, calm and collected is an asset at any job, and you can’t tell me otherwise.

4. Negotiation

Maybe you’re winning the game, but it’s not by much, and someone is coming for one of your stars? This is when your negotiation skills truly shine. Do they really think they can just take your hard-earned stars? No way! You calmly explain why you are not the person that should be targeted and why they should really be taking one from your BF. After all, all’s fair in love and Mario Party Superstars.

My negotiating skills when discussing salary: 1-2 My negotiating skills when convincing someone to not steal my star in Mario Party: 15,000,000 — The JT Review (@jtessxpress) April 30, 2019

5. Teamwork

It’s minigame time, and it’s a two vs two or a three vs one situation. And you and your teammates navigate Cake Factory, Dungeon Dash or Piranha’s Pursuit, to name just a few, with ease because teamwork is your middle name! Plus, it’s so much more fun to win a minigame when you’re part of a team, right?

I KEEP GETTING PAIRED WITH TOAD ON MARIO PARTY 5 AND HE DOESNT UNDERSTAND TEAMWORK — Mario Chiesa (@MarioAChiesa) August 4, 2015

So, if you haven’t experienced the fun of Mario Party Superstars yet, just remember that it offers you the real experience you need in your work life. And your regular life too, let’s be honest.

Mario Party Superstars brings back all the things you’ve previously loved about the game. There are 100 minigames from across the series and five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era – yes, you can actually play classic minigames from the first-ever Mario Party! Plus, if you haven’t upgraded your Mario Party set-up in a while, you’ll probably be surprised by how great the games look now.

We could all do with a bit of fun now with lockdowns (hopefully) a thing of the past, but even if you’re still not too keen on leaving the house, you can still play with friends or other players around the world online.

So, go on and put those skills to use and win some stars.