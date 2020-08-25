One of the most frustrating aspects of share house living is the strain placed on your internet because everyone is trying to use it at once.

Someone is streaming Netflix, another is on an important work Zoom and the other is downloading a new Playstation game that’s a couple dozen gigabytes large, so your entire network slows to a dead crawl.

It’s the digital equivalent of a bunch of thirsty people crowding around a garden hose, all trying to get a drink at the same time but they barely get a mouthful.

To help fix this absolute headache of a situation, we’ve put together the cheapest plans for NBN 25, NBN 50, and NBN 100 speed-tiers, so you can get some quick speeds that won’t break the bank.

These plans are all unlimited, so you can avoid the awkward situation where someone caps the house’s monthly data and ruins the internet for everyone. They’re also contract-free, so you have some extra flexibility there too.

If you’ve got a few people living with you, it’s not a bad idea to grab one of the more expensive plans here and split the cost between yourselves.

Cheap, unlimited NBN 25 plans

Keeping your share house’s set up in mind while looking is the best way to get a plan that works for everyone. If you live with seven other people who all work from home, grabbing an NBN 25 plan may do you more harm than good in the long run. Expect a lot of group chat messages along the lines of: “Umm, who is downloading something?”

If you’re in a smaller house with less internet intensive needs, an NBN 25 plan should serve you well.

Tangerine will give you some solid speeds, with a typical evening speed of 21 Mbps, and an affordable price tag. You’ll pay $49.90/month for first six months, and then $59.90/month after. Even at full price, that’s not too shabby.

Cheap, unlimited NBN 50 plans

If you don’t think an NBN 25 plan will work with your share house and the price tag on the NBN 100 plans are a bit much, even when split, getting an NBN 50 is a happy medium.

Again, Tangerine will give you some of the fastest evening speeds — 42 Mbp— at an affordable price. You’ll pay a discounted $59.90/month for first six months, then $69.90/month.

If you end up going with Tangerine but want an extra little kick to your evening speeds once the first six months pass, it’s not a bad idea to swap over to TPG. You’ll be paying $69.99 per month and manage to get a typical evening speed of 46 Mbps. And since these are contract-free, you won’t have to worry about service cancelation fees.

Cheap, unlimited NBN 100 plans

Grabbing an NBN 100 plan will set you back more, but if you live in a household that really gives its internet a workout, you’re better off going big from the start. Especially if you’ve got a few people working from home.

If you want the best speed possible while grabbing a nice discount, you can’t go past Superloop. Not only do they have the highest typical evening speeds of these NBN 100 plans, they’ll knock off $10 from your bill. You’ll pay $79.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price you’ll still be getting top evening speeds.