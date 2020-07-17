And today in random but 1000% welcome news: the Calm app is somehow being adapted into a TV series by HBO Max, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform is teaming with the makers of the Calm meditation app for a series based on its popular Sleep Stories.

HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes of A World of Calm from the app and Nutopia (National Geographic’s One Strange Rock), with a bunch of A-listers set to narrate episodes.

“With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation, and A World of Calm is here to help,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp nonfiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “With soothing imagery and tranquil narration, this is one HBO Max original that we hope becomes part of your daily routine.”

Each half-hour ep will combine “mesmeric imagery” with stories designed to help users achieve tranquility.

Stars signed to narrate episodes include Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

“We are thrilled to work with such amazing partners as HBO Max and Calm for this new cutting edge endeavour,” said Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root. “Although this collaboration has been in the works for many months, this series has been entirely created during quarantine using Nutopia’s worldwide network of award-winning cinematographers and filmmakers. We hope this series of serene stories will bring a sense of much needed calm to audiences.”

Sadly, there’s no Harry Styles or Laura Dern yet, but my fingers are crossed that they’ll sign on soon.