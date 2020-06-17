Friends, say a big g’day to the BIGSOFTI – a brand new piece of tech that will literally light up your selfies.

BIGSOFTI is ultimately a mobile soft light designed to work with phones, cameras, tablets, and laptops. In other words, it’s professional lighting for the every day, in pocket-form. Light helps your camera work at its best, according to the BIGSOFTI team. It reduces grainy noise or blurring in the image. It also reduces the harshness of any shadows, blemishes, and bumps on your face. I don’t know about you lot, but I’ve ruined my face in iso so I need the soft light.

Imagine combining BIGSOFTI with the Zoom beauty filter – woof. Not to mention, it’d absolutely up your selfie game. And YouTube. And TikTok. And video catch-ups.

The idea for the device was birthed two years ago, designed by commercial TV director Al Morrow.

“On a film set, we’ll always use the biggest softest light sources when lighting actors and models,” he said. “The diffused light gently wraps around facial features, reducing any hard shadows making sure they always look their best.”

Yes, please.

The BIGSOFTI has a universal clip, which means it’ll fit with all leading phone, tablet, and laptop brands. The clip has been designed with soft rubber so you don’t have to worry about scratching your screen. The device itself is also super light weight – 75 grams to be exact.

The sleek lil’ gadget has three colour settings: Clean White Mix, Daylight, and Tungsten (used inside at night). Clean White Mix is the default setting and sits right in the sweet spot between Daylight and Tungsten.

BIGSOFTI will launch on Kickstarter come Wednesday, 24th June. Alternatively, you can suss out all the details / sign up for campaign notifications on the BIGSOFTI website.

Sneak peek coming in hot.

June 24, stay tuned.